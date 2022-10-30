Preparing for deer gun season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon on Friday. Mike Anderson has a preview of what to expect.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued 64,200 deer gun licenses for this year’s season, 8,000 fewer than last year. The main reason for the decrease in tags was an EHD outbreak in 2021 in white-tailed deer in central North Dakota.

“Luckily, this year, we never saw an EHD deer this year that came through our lab. And so, that was good news with the wet weather and stuff, habitat on the ground, anecdotally so far, we’re seeing decent fawn production where there were deer on the landscape. Obviously, a bounce back from a disease like that is based on the amount of habitat and the quality of habitat,” said NDGF wildlife division chief Casey Anderson.

Anderson says on statewide level white-tailed deer are doing fairly well.

“We had good habitat, we came out of our drought finally. And so, the habitat that was there was of good quality and, so, that obviously helps a lot. Helps replenish body condition and things like that. And then also the ability to raise and hide a fawn to bring them into the population is increased greatly by the quality of habitat out there,” said Anderson.

Mule deer numbers are also looking pretty good this year, too.

“We’ve been stable to increasing in most units, and this year we gave out a few more licenses in some of those units. But overall, mule deer are doing pretty good,” said Anderson.

There are a few changes to this year’s regulations deer hunters need to be aware of.

“New regulations that would be in place are mainly on the CWD side of things where we found some new CWD units. And so, we encourage people to go online or check their hunting guide to make sure they know which units they’re in and which units have any restrictions that might be in place,” said Anderson.

Anderson also mentioned hunters need to be mindful of farmers and ranchers as they are busy with fall field work at this time of year.

