Morton County, Mandan to host Truck-or-Treat

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County and Mandan Law Enforcement will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31.

They say it’s an opportunity to not only provide a safe place for parents and young children to have fun, but also a way to connect with the community they serve.

“We just enjoy this time of year to come out and do something for the community and have some interaction and having fun while doing it, and being safe at the same time,” said Morton County Sheriff, Kyle Kirchmeier.

The Truck-or-Treat will take place in front of the Law Enforcement Center on Monday from 4 -6:30 p.m. with various local law enforcement in attendance.

