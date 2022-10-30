Montana hunter who mistook dog for wolf cited for animal cruelty

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman was cited for animal cruelty Thursday for shooting and skinning a 6-month-old husky and posting pictures of herself with the animal online bragging that she had shot a young wolf, officials said.

The husky was among a group of 18 dogs and puppies, including German shepherd mixes, that had been abandoned on national forest land in northwestern Montana in mid-September, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has said.

The investigation led the woman to be cited with a misdemeanor and not charged with a felony because officers believe they can prove negligence, but not intent, the sheriff’s office said.

The citation gives the woman two weeks to appear in Justice Court, Officer Paul Charbonneau said.

The Flathead County Animal Shelter cared for the dogs, some of which had parvo, a viral infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Charbonneau said he believed all the dogs had been adopted.

