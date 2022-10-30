City of Minot making traffic changes

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The traffic engineer for the City of Minot is changing traffic signals at three intersections, which should improve traffic flow and safety.

Stephen Joersz says the city will add a new traffic signal cabinet at South Broadway and 16th Avenue so signals will be responsive to traffic, rather than on timers, which could mean fewer vehicles sitting at red lights.

On East Burdick Expressway and Valley Street, left turn arrows are now on different timers for overnight, morning, and midday.

On South Broadway and 37th Avenue, eastbound left-turners and eastbound thru traffic will turn at the same time, which prevents left-turning vehicles from turning at the same time. The new traffic signal cabinets will be up and running soon.

