Zoo Boo: Hallo-weekend fun at the Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but just because it’s not on the weekend doesn’t stop the Hallo-weekend fun at the Dakota Zoo.

For 12 years the Dakota Zoo has been hosting “Zoo Boo,” a fun and safe place for families and children of all ages to come and trick or treat, see the zoo animals, and enjoy an afternoon together.

“It’s a nice, safe way for people to do that. There isn’t any traffic here that you have to worry about, and you know, here in North Dakota, it will be pitch dark during the times when people want to be out doing candy. So, this just makes it easier and safer for people,” said Terry Lincoln, Dakota Zoo director

There were over 35 booths set up this year. Children could come trick-or-treat with the Bismarck police officers, dentists, radio stations, and so many others.

All proceeds from this event go towards winter care, food, and housing for the Dakota Zoo animals.

