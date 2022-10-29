Rockin’ Rescue Howl-ween

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan car dealership pulled together Halloween weekend family fun with cars, pets, and candy.

Families from the Bismarck-Mandan area were invited to Kramer Subaru for a trunk-or-treat event where they could fill their bellies with candy and fill the puppies bellies with treats.

“The puppies get to interact with kids. Sometimes it’s scary when they’re in costume, but it’s okay, and then it just gives awareness for the need for the rescue, for what we do,” said Fran Miller, vice president of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue also provided microchipping to all pet owners. What usually costs $35, only cost those who attended $20, a discounted price courtesy of the dealership and rescue organization.

There were three dogs adopted, two have applications pending, and plenty of happy trick-or-treaters.

