More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires.

This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.

Angie Johnson, the NDSU Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator says the fires are preventable. Johnson says pre-operational checks, getting your machines serviced, and using an infrared thermometer are some things that can prevent fires.

