Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police said Moe’s Smoke Shop was burglarized around 12:15 Saturday morning. Owner Moe Wazwaz said two people stole 5 to 10 thousand dollars in merchandise.

The two people threw rocks, shattering a glass door, causing around $3,000 in damage.

Surveillance video shows the pair running through the shop grabbing items.

Wazwaz is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

His new Mandan store was scheduled to open December 1st.

