Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner.

When it comes to costumes, some people hoof it to buy them off the rack last minute, and some people horse around and spend time getting crafty to create their own. Google tracks what costumes people are searching for around the country. So, I went out to find out if anyone picked North Dakota’s favorite.

”I’m going to be Mikasa from Attack on Titan” said Nadia Baynum.

Everyone saddling up for Halloween is trying to be unique, but there’s always stable favorites.

”Possibly Spiderwoman, matching with my son,” said Kaitlyn Sparks.

When Halloween was first celebrated in America, it was mostly centered around frightening get-ups, and often handmade. Since then, a shift to a more family friendly event has reined in the dark side.

”My daughter is going to be Pebbles so we’re going as the Flintstone’s,” said Mikalah Auer.

Cartoon characters, witches and goblins costumes may be flying off the racks, but those outfits are stomped by an equine ensemble.

According to Google analytics the most popular costume in Bismarck, Minot and Dickinson is….. a horse.

So, I had to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth. “Are you going to be a horse for Halloween?”

Despite the reported popularity, Bismarck and Mandan residents say neigh.

”I’m not going to dress up as horse, no,” said Rachel Freidt.

”As much I was a fan of the Seabiscuit film, and Secretariat, I can say that that’s not what I’m going to be going with, I will not be being a horse for Halloween,” said Matthew O’Brien.

”I’m not planning on being a horse for Halloween,” said Auer.

”A horse... No,” said Sparks.

So, the mystery remains: are people searching to be a horse or dressing up their horse?

