A win for the state: judge denies US Army Corps of Engineers’ motion in DAPL case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a win for the state, United States District Court Judge Daniel Traynor denied a motion from the United States asking to limit the state’s claims in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest case.

The pipeline was set to stretch 1,200 miles, cost $3.8 billion and carry half a million barrels of oil a day. In 2016, a permit for hundreds of miles of pipeline was approved and hundreds of protesters arrived in the area. The camps were cleared in 2017, but litigation continues today.

In one lawsuit, North Dakota claims that the United States Army Corps of Engineers had a duty to enforce the law in regard to private conduct on federal land during the protests and the federal government should have assisted with the cost of cleanup, enforcement and policing of the protests. The United States disagreed and asked for the case to be managed, which would limit the scope of the state’s claims.

Thursday, the United States District Court ruled that the scope can’t be limited, with Judge Traynor writing: “The Court agrees with North Dakota that it appears the United States may be utilizing the motion to prevent discovery from the other federal agencies involved in this case.”

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley stated: “I am very pleased to see the Court agree with North Dakota that the United States can be held responsible for the multi-million-dollar disaster it created or encouraged.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) added: “This is a promising win in our state’s vigorous fight to ensure the people of North Dakota are reimbursed fully for the federal government’s negligence.”

North Dakota, under the Federal Tort Claims Act, is seeking $38 million in damages.

