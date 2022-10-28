Williston journalist retains attorneys in freedom of press case

Freedom of Press
Freedom of Press(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston reporter has retained two national attorneys over an incident involving improper seizure of his phone earlier this year.

A North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent said Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live’s Tom Simon was reporting on closed-door board meetings that led to the departure of superintendent Jeff Thake that was subject to police investigation, so they demanded he turn over his phone and sources.

They said they had a warrant, but Simon is deemed protected by the state’s shield law that states a journalist’s phone cannot be confiscated without a court hearing determining if withholding that information would interfere with justice.

Simon’s phone was returned to him a day later without the contents being searched. Nine months later, it was announced that Simon had retained former US Attorneys Thomas Barnard and Christopher Dahl. They say they want to work with the justice department to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

In a statement to Your News Leader, Barnard said: “The ultimate goal is ensuring the protection of the 1st Amendment for reporters... the actions by the Department of Justice today are some examples of the types of reforms that may be necessary in North Dakota.”

The case is not in litigation, but Barnard said it is an option.

