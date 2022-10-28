Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase begins Friday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of North Dakota products will be on display starting Friday at the State Fair Center in Minot.

The Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase kicks off Friday, Oct. 28.

The show features more than 160 companies that offer unique products made in the Peace Garden State.

It’s open 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission and shopping bags are free.

The showcase will come to Bismarck Dec. 2-3.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.