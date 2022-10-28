Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase begins Friday in Minot

2022 Harvest Showcase
2022 Harvest Showcase(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of North Dakota products will be on display starting Friday at the State Fair Center in Minot.

The Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase kicks off Friday, Oct. 28.

The show features more than 160 companies that offer unique products made in the Peace Garden State.

It’s open 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission and shopping bags are free.

The showcase will come to Bismarck Dec. 2-3.

