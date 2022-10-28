Prices range for over-the-counter hearing aids

Hearing aid
Hearing aid(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids can now be purchased over the counter. Stores such as Walmart and CVS are options for those seeking the devices without a prescription within the Bismarck Mandan area.

Walmart offers a wide variety of hearing amplifiers that start at 51-dollars and can be bought in-store or online. Their hearing aid options currently online range in price from $199 dollars to $999.

CVS only offers hearing aid options online and their options are more limited. Their products start at $199 and go to $999.

