Prices range for over-the-counter hearing aids

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids can now be purchased over the counter. Stores such as Walmart and CVS are options for those seeking the devices without a prescription within the Bismarck Mandan area.

Walmart offers a wide variety of hearing amplifiers that start at 51-dollars and can be bought in-store or online. Their hearing aid options currently online range in price from $199 dollars to $999.

CVS only offers hearing aid options online and their options are more limited. Their products start at $199 and go to $999.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.