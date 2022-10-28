Nutrition labels could be required on alcohol soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Something is brewing here and it’s not the beer. In 2003 a petition was filed to get nutrition labels placed on alcohol products. For 19 years that petition received no response. Now, a federal lawsuit has been filed that could require nutrition and ingredient labels on alcohol.

“We have one hundred thousand labels out in the warehouse that don’t have nutrition facts on them,” said Mike Frohlich, founder of Laughing Sun Brewery.

The cans at Laughing Sun Brewery don’t have nutrition labels. The business hopes the door will shut on the effort to put labels on beer before the lawsuit is filed.

“We will have to send every one of our beers to the lab to get calorie counts to get nutrition facts, sugars all that,” said Frohlich.

Even though water does not provide direct nutrients, its bottles have nutritional labels. Those who support nutritional labels, say these will help them make informed choices and know the ingredients.

“From a consumer standpoint, it could be an educational tool for them to make better choices about those beverages,” said Katie Johnke, nutrition services program coordinator.

Laughing Sun owner Mike Frohlich says less than one percent of customers ask for nutritional information about their products.

There are seven breweries in Bismarck Mandan.

