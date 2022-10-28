North Dakota’s First Lady highlights mental health and recovery from addiction in Williston

Kathryn Burgum
Kathryn Burgum(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum had a chance to talk about her platform on mental health and addiction Thursday.

Speaking at the “Women in Leadership” Expo, Burgum called addiction one of the biggest challenges the state currently faces. She said opening up about how addiction impacts someone is the easiest way to remove the stigma of addiction.

“Just talking about it is simple. I think it is so simple, but it’s still so hard. We have to make it easier,” said Burgum.

“Recovery Reinvented” is her initiative to remove that stigma. She started it in 2017, which has become a yearly event. Burgum, who has been in recovery herself for more than 20 years, says she loves to share her story in hopes to help others.

“I’ve been able to have a seat at the table with decision makers at the state and national level who implement change. They are helping those who are struggling,” said Burgum.

Both Kathryn and Governor Doug Burgum also visited Eckert Youth Home Thursday afternoon. She credits the work being done at the facility and says there needs to be more services like them throughout the state.

