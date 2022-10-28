North Dakota awarded more than $500,000 for broadband planning

Broadband access
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is receiving federal funds towards improving broadband internet access across the state.

Chief Technology Officer Duane Schell said the North Dakota Department of Information Technology received more than $500,000 from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act to help the department map out the areas in most need of high-speed internet service. They will also be looking at ways to help people overcome possible barriers that limit access.

“We think of all the things how technology is evolving our lives, it’s hard to imagine not having it. That is one hundred percent the problem we are trying to work on,” said Schell.

Schell added that they expect more funds from another grant within the next few weeks.

Schell said those having difficulties affording internet access should sign up for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program to see if they qualify for discounts for internet services. For more details, visit https://www.affordableconnectivity.gov/

