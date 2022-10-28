New traffic safety improvements in Minot

Traffic light
Traffic light(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The City of Minot announced that it made some changes at three intersections aimed at improving safety and traffic flow.

A new traffic signal cabinet was installed at South Broadway and 16th Avenue. It will be more accurate than the previous one, improving traffic flow.

Another new traffic signal cabinet has been installed at South Broadway and 37th Avenue and turns have been optimized for safe turning.

Also, left turn arrows have been activated for vehicles going north and south during morning rush hour at East Burdick Expressway and Valley Street.

Video detection systems are pending completion to help further improve traffic flow.

