Minot community to break ground on new North Hill high school Monday

Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with Minot Public Schools will join with local and state leaders and members of the community in breaking ground on the new North Hill high school complex and Minot Area Workforce Academy Monday.

The ceremony will take place this Monday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m., at the former Cognizant building, which will be repurposed into a new school.

The location is 2000 21st Avenue NW.

The high school is the main part of a major district expansion in the works, that includes a new 9-12 high school, a workforce academy and an athletics complex, along with repurposing the current Minot Central Campus into another middle school for the district.

The new campuses are slated to open for class in the fall of 2024.

