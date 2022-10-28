Hazelton man facing charges after deputies say he groomed, molested a minor

Jonathan Cassidy
Jonathan Cassidy(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Hazelton man is in custody after deputies say he groomed and molested a minor. “Grooming” is a term used by investigators to mean establishing an emotional connection with a minor in order to lower the child’s inhibitions for an abuser to commit sexual abuse.

Prosecutors claim in August 2022, 40-year-old Jonathan Cassidy gave a 15-year-old electronic devices and used them to send the minor pornographic content and explicit messages with warnings not to tell other adults. The victim told police between August and October Cassidy had started molesting and coercing him into sexual acts.

Deputies say they found video evidence of the crimes.

Cassidy is charged with corrupting a minor, luring minors by computer, possession of certain materials prohibited, promoting an obscene performance by a minor and rape. He’s in custody on a $150,000 cash only bond.

