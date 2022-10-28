Halloween Treat Trail returns Friday in downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Families in Minot have the chance to bring their kiddos downtown for some trick or treating Friday morning.

Young children are invited to to head to downtown Minot with their parents or guardians and trick or treat at participating businesses.

The Halloween Treat Trail runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is put on by the Minot Downtown Business and Professionals Association.

Below is a map of this year’s treat trail:

2022 Downtown Minot Halloween Treat Trail (Downtown Minot Business & Professionals Association)

