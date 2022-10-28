Governor Greg Gianforte pushing to improve workforce development during legislative session

BOZEMAN, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wants more affordable housing available throughout the state. He says the only way that can happen is with more skilled workers. That’s why he says he plans on working with the state legislature to promote trade programs.

Speaking in Bozeman Thursday, Gianforte says continuing the improvement of the state’s registered apprenticeship program will be one of his priorities during the upcoming state session. About 900 new apprentices were added to the state this year, which covers about 100 different occupations.

“As we know, a four-year college degree is not for every young Montanan. There are great-paying, in-demand careers available today for Montanans who want to help build a stronger future for Montana.”

This year, the Montana Department of Labor changed their guidelines to allow one journeyman to supervise two apprentices. Previously, the state required two journeymen to supervise one apprentice. The move helped make the state competitive with other states, as Wyoming has the same standard while North Dakota allows up to three apprentices to one journeyman.

