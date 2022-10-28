Election managers: North Dakota’s elections secure and accurate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Election integrity is at the top of many voters’ minds as they head to the polls. That’s why the people in charge of North Dakota’s elections hosted a demonstration today to show how votes are accurately counted.

The voting process takes only a few minutes. “The first thing they’ll do is be met by the clerks, who will check them into the polling location. As soon as the voter checks in at that location, within four minutes, all the other voting locations on election day knows the person has voted. They get a little receipt; they take that receipt to the judge’s table. After they’ve received their ballot, they vote, and that ballot goes into the DS200 machine, which tabulates their ballots,” said Erika White, Burleigh County elections manager.

But once you’ve fed your ballot into the machine, what happens next? “There’s a secure process from election workers bringing those results back to our office, they’re physically delivered back to our office, they’re physically delivered to our office, and then those results get fed into a secure computer that’s not connected to the internet,” said White.

There are several other steps beyond that - which have been reviewed by the State Auditor, who yesterday called the state’s voting system “incredibly secure.” “The systems are sound. Making sure that we’ve got good people - great people - working on our elections, keeping an eye on these things, that’s how we ensure the safeguards we’ve put in place are maintained,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.

So, I asked Erika White about any discrepancies in Burleigh County, she said this: “We haven’t had instances where the numbers are not matching up,” said White. Something that should give North Dakotans who vote every confidence the outcome of the election is accurate and secure.

The election is on November 8. Early voting has already begun in Burleigh and Morton Counties.

