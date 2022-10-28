Burleigh Co. Public Health Director Renae Moch Receives Friend of Medicine Award

(Bismarck, ND) – Renae Moch, Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director, has been awarded the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) highly coveted Friend of Medicine Award for 2022. The award was presented to Renae during the NDMA’s Annual Meeting.

Renae has dedicated nearly 20 years to healthcare and since taking on the position as director in 2013, has gone the extra mile to support public health.

Her pioneering skills helped locate funding assistance for those without direct access to everyday healthcare. She is a true champion on issues that hit the community hardest, such as opioid and substance abuse, behavioral health and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, her efforts to represent health served as a model for others to stay strong during the storms.

Renae was nominated for the award by NDMA member Dr. Joan Connell who said Renae’s work representing public health through the tough stuff made a difference in for public health.

“From the beginning, Renae has been an advocate for protecting the public and reached out to NDMA’s Physician Advisory Group to inform on local issues that impacted the spread of infection,” said Dr. Connell.

