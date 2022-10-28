Battling Blackbirds: wildlife technicians flock to North Dakota to help producers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Blackbirds cause millions of dollars in damage to late season row crops every year.

As they migrate south, they often stop to feed in sunflower fields in the Dakotas.

So, every year, USDA Wildlife Services hires a few part-time, seasonal workers to help get those birds out of fields. This year, they added areas in South Dakota as well.

But they had a hard time finding qualified candidates to apply for the positions. So, they looked within their own department.

Vidal Fuentes-Santos is learning everything he can about these propane cannons.

“I want to implement that back home,” he explained.

Home is in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he works as a wildlife technician at an airport. But for the past month, he and two other technicians have been working in North Dakota, helping farmers keep blackbirds out of their sunflower fields.

“We love the birds, but we also want to help farmers save the sunflowers so that they can make a good profit,” said Patrick Harrison, a wildlife technician based in Pennsylvania.

“We don’t really have blackbirds in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Luke Shelly works for USDA Wildlife Services in Georgia.

“There are more trees in my yard than I can see right now!” Shelly laughed.

They volunteered to spend some time in North Dakota, helping and learning.

“This was the first time I put my hands on a propane cannon,” admitted Shelly.

Now, he’s ready to implement them into his work in Georgia.

“There’s not a lot of blackbird work back home,” he said. “But there are lots of species of birds that we that we have problems with and to use those propane cannons out there is going to be helpful.”

The opportunity for these men to spend time here was an idea born out of hiring challenges.

“We’ve previously used recent graduates and people who are looking for an opportunity,” explained Tony Halpin, assistant district supervisor for USDA Wildlife Services in Bismarck. “I don’t want to say that it’s dried up, but it’s shifted a bit. This year we’ve got a lot of good skill within our agency and there are people looking to gain experience and experience something very different.”

The biggest difference for these technicians – the weather.

“It’s cold and it’s getting colder!” said Fuentes-Santos.

“My wife texted me this morning and it’s already 82 degrees in Georgia,” added Shelly.

They’re wrapping up their work here now and taking some new ideas and skills back home to warmer weather.

The National Sunflower Association says blackbirds are the single largest bird population in North America. Every year, they cause an estimated $200 million in damages to crops and livestock.

