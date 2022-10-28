16-year-old to be tried as adult in Motel 6 murder case

Jesse Taylor, Jr.
Jesse Taylor, Jr.(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old facing a murder charge is being tried as an adult in Burleigh County.

Prosecutors say at Motel 6 on Sept. 23, Jesse Taylor, Jr. of Mandan shot 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield of South Dakota in the chest, shot another person, and fled to Minnesota. Thunder Shield was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to court documents filed Thursday, the case was transferred from juvenile court to district court. The documents assert that Taylor admitted to committing other offenses while on probation for a case in juvenile court.

Taylor is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

