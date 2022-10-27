United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Velva’s Haley Heisler

Velva senior Haley Heisler, this week's United Community Bank Athlete of the Week, is helping...
Velva senior Haley Heisler, this week's United Community Bank Athlete of the Week, is helping lead the Aggies volleyball team into its postseason run. Velva takes on Westhope-Newburg Thursday in the first round of the District 11 tournament.(none)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - When someone loves something, they usually don’t want it to change.

“I fell in love right away with volleyball,” said Haley Heisler, a senior at Velva.

But for Haley, change was the only option.

“I decided I wanted to play college and the only way to do that was to make the transition from being a middle hitter to a libero in club that year,” said Haley.

Moving positions means a new style of play.

“She ends up doing more coverage than her spot, typically has because she reads it well and goes on the floor,” said Coach Cassidy Peterson.

Haley dove right into it.

“She’s not afraid to dive, that’s for sure, we knew that from the get-go,” said Peterson.

The swap brought her closer to others.

“We just really got close this year. I was always her friend, but I feel like volleyball got us a lot closer. I always play next to her in the back row,” said Briley Marsh, a senior at Velva.

It also brought her closer to the ball.

“She’s always ready to dive,” said Peterson.

“You can just see the younger girls in awe of how she flies around the court and how aggressive she is with the ball,” said Peterson.

Her dedication is admired.

“I’ve never missed a practice. I’ve only been late one time and that was this year for preseason… I didn’t wake up to my alarm,” said Haley.

Her energy on the team is obvious.

“I’m a lot different on the bench than I am on the court. On the court I’m a little more quiet and focused, but on the bench I’m really loud and energetic, cheering people on,” said Haley.

But her love for the sport always comes first.

The Aggies are the fifth seed in the District 11 Tournament. They play Newburg-Westhope on Thursday in the first round.

Related content:

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week featured athletes

2022 District 11 Volleyball Tournament Bracket

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion

Latest News

Surrey Fire Department
Trinity Health Foundation invests in AED units for Surrey first responders
BPS superintendent announces retirement
Bismarck Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
Measure 1 gathering
Opponents of Measure 1 gather at the Capitol
Halloween safety tips
Tricks for a safe Halloween