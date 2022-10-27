Senator Kevin Cramer discusses Unmanned Aerial Systems and its importance to national defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - As military weapons and defense systems advance globally, Senator Kevin Cramer says he believes the work being done in North Dakota can help the nation defend itself against adversaries.

He adds that the state’s interest and development of unmanned aerial systems will allow for more rapid testing to deter other countries like China. North Dakota’s UAS ecosystem continues to improve, and Cramer says they are setting the example for how other technologies need to grow.

“This is very forward-looking technology, we are very forward-looking people, and I think we’ve brought appropriate attention to what’s possible in North Dakota,” said Cramer.

Military operations involving UAS are taking place at Grand Forks Air Force Base and through the Fargo Air National Guard. Cramer says North Dakota is a prime location due to its unpredictable climate.

