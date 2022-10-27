Public forum Thursday night for Ward County Commission election

Ward County residents will have the chance to learn more about the four candidates running for...
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County residents will have the chance to learn more about the four candidates running for the county commission at a public forum Thursday night in Minot.

The candidates include:

-Incumbent John Fjeldahl

-Former County Commissioner Alan Walter

-Former Minot Police Chief Jason Olson

-Political newcomer Lance Makkeeff

The four candidates are running for two open seats on the commission.

As with Wednesday’s Minot City Council election forum, this one is also in the Minot City Council chambers at 6 p.m. and it’s hosted by the Minot Area Chamber EDC. You can stream the forum on the chamber’s Facebook page.

