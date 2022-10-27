Police say Bismarck man intended to lure a minor into sex

Brandon Becker
Brandon Becker(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he intended to meet with a minor for sex in Mandan.

Mandan detectives say 31-year-old Brandon Becker, who is a registered high-risk sex offender, used an online dating application to send unsolicited explicit pictures and messages to someone he believed to be 13 years old, but was actually an undercover officer. When Becker drove to Mandan to meet with the boy, police arrested him. Becker had been on supervised probation at the time.

Becker is charged with luring minors by computer. He’s in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Bismarck motel attack
Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Three Division Proposal
Three-division proposal meets 60% membership support threshold to be presented to the NDHSAA

Latest News

Border Strike Force
Border Strike Force Combats Crime
Potato salad contest
One hot potato!
Bismarck tree
New rubber wells for downtown trees
Dickinson Art Gallery
Dickinson artists one step closer to opening art gallery and science center