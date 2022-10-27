Police say Bismarck man intended to lure a minor into sex

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he intended to meet with a minor for sex in Mandan.

Mandan detectives say 31-year-old Brandon Becker, who is a registered high-risk sex offender, used an online dating application to send unsolicited explicit pictures and messages to someone he believed to be 13 years old, but was actually an undercover officer. When Becker drove to Mandan to meet with the boy, police arrested him. Becker had been on supervised probation at the time.

Becker is charged with luring minors by computer. He’s in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

