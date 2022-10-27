No voter fraud in North Dakota, Auditor’s office finds

Elections
Elections(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voter fraud is almost certainly a non-issue in North Dakota, according to the State Auditor’s office.

They just released a review of the state’s election system, in which auditors determined it’s “exceptionally” unlikely the results of an election in North Dakota could be fraudulently influenced.

“Here in North Dakota, I think that our election system - we’ve got so many safeguards, so many controls. Again, absent some unprecedented collusion by a lot of people at various levels within this, it would be very difficult to manipulate the election on a widescale basis,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.

The auditor’s office did identify six areas of vulnerability, in which a fraudulent vote could be cast. However, each case is highly unlikely to occur, leading Gallion to conclude that election systems across the state are “incredibly secure.” We’ll have more on the state’s election security tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Bismarck motel attack
Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Three Division Proposal
Three-division proposal meets 60% membership support threshold to be presented to the NDHSAA

Latest News

401(k) contribution limits
IRS changes 401(k) contribution limit
Amy Beehler
New business: Estate Gallery Boutique celebrates its opening week
Worker shortage
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle and running to fill the open spot on the Minot City Council.
Minot City Council candidates discuss backgrounds, key issues at public forum