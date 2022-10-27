New rubber wells for downtown trees

Bismarck tree
Bismarck tree(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trees in downtown Bismarck are getting a makeover. The traditional steel grates around the trees are being removal and replaced with recycled rubber.

The new pavement will allow water to filtrate for the trees and keep the site free of unwanted leaves and grass. These will be low maintenance and ADA complaint. Other areas in Bismarck may be considered for the switch over to the rubber as well.

