New business: Estate Gallery Boutique celebrates its opening week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some pieces are cute enough to get a second life. That’s why the owner of Estate Gallery, Amy Beehler, wanted to open a store that carries vintage items.

The new boutique has vintage jewelry, luxury handbags, revamped trinkets from old bottles and other environmentally friendly options. Beehler wanted to help repurpose goods for the environment and to give residents the option to find unique pieces.

“Once we started looking at the vintage jewelry, we really came to the realization that vintage and estate jewelry is really recycled. So, from there, we wanted to do a little higher end and found some pieces,” said Beehler.

The boutique’s grand opening will extend through Saturday, October 29. For the opening week they have extra incentives like a giveaway and special prices.

