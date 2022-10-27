New business: Estate Gallery Boutique celebrates its opening week

Amy Beehler
Amy Beehler(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some pieces are cute enough to get a second life. That’s why the owner of Estate Gallery, Amy Beehler, wanted to open a store that carries vintage items.

The new boutique has vintage jewelry, luxury handbags, revamped trinkets from old bottles and other environmentally friendly options. Beehler wanted to help repurpose goods for the environment and to give residents the option to find unique pieces.

“Once we started looking at the vintage jewelry, we really came to the realization that vintage and estate jewelry is really recycled. So, from there, we wanted to do a little higher end and found some pieces,” said Beehler.

The boutique’s grand opening will extend through Saturday, October 29. For the opening week they have extra incentives like a giveaway and special prices.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Bismarck motel attack
Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Three Division Proposal
Three-division proposal meets 60% membership support threshold to be presented to the NDHSAA

Latest News

Elections
No voter fraud in North Dakota, Auditor’s office finds
401(k) contribution limits
IRS changes 401(k) contribution limit
Worker shortage
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle and running to fill the open spot on the Minot City Council.
Minot City Council candidates discuss backgrounds, key issues at public forum