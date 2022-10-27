Minot City Council candidates discuss backgrounds, key issues at public forum

Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle and running to fill the open spot on the Minot City Council.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The two men running for the open seat on the Minot City Council, Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle, met with members of the public and answered questions on the issues, at a forum Wednesday night hosted by the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

Here’s some of what they had to say.

“I’ve served our community on a local level, on a state level, and on a national level. I’ve held numerous leadership rules. And I am running because I feel like I can bring something new to the council and I can help make Minot a better place to live, work, and play for everyone,” said Burlingame.

“We need to grow the population of this city. We need to grow the economy. When I was in the legislature I used to sit on appropriations that dealt with half the state’s budget, so I understand that portion of it, so I think that’s what I bring to the table,” said Streyle.

The election is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 31 and takes place through Friday, Nov. 4, and again on Monday, Nov. 7.

