IRS changes 401(k) contribution limit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Internal Revenue Service has made adjustments to tax brackets and 401(k) contributions that just might affect you and your family.

Matthew Obrien says he doesn’t pay much attention to his 401(k). “I mean, I have one, but it’s not something that I’d say is my primary focus when investing,” said Obrien, of Bismarck. But if he changes his mind, next year he and everyone else will be able to contribute more to their 401(k) account. “I think the government wants people to continue to save for their retirement. By raising the limits that people can put in, they’re just encouraging that. But also, social security getting stretched thinner and thinner and thinner, we’re going to have to rely on ourselves to save for our retirement.

The government won’t do it for us,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota.

Starting in 2023, people will be able contribute more than $22,500 to their 401(k) every year. That’s a $2,000 dollar increase. Additionally, tax brackets will shift to reflect inflationary pressures too. “Well, I think the big thing people should know is, where is the limit on their tax bracket? Meaning, sit down with your accountant and talk to your accountant on where you sit on that progressive tax scale,” said Wald. The IRS also increased the standard deduction by about $1,400.

The IRS also increased the amount people can contribute to IRAs, raising the limit from $6,000 to $6,500. The adjustments will go into effect for the 2023 tax year, the taxes that will be filed in 2024.

