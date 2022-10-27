Energy and Manufacturing Career Fair held at Bismarck State College

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For decades, the oil and manufacturing industries have created lots of jobs in North Dakota. Bismarck State College hosted a career fair Wednesday for those seeking jobs in those industries.

When it comes to job choices in North Dakota, energy and manufacturing are the second largest employers in the state. These industries offer job stability, attractive benefits, and advancement opportunities.

“I’ve been with MDU for 27 years. I started off as a lineman 14 years ago and spent 14 years in the field as a lineman, and then have gradually been promoted up to different management areas. I guess for me, it’s just a very rewarding career, and there’s many different career paths that you can take,” said Scott Obritsch, lead electric technical training coordinator at MDU.

In North Dakota, energy and manufacturing create 75,000 jobs. From engineers to window manufacturing, to process technology, the career choices are vast, and the candidates come from all different walks of life.

“You know, there’s not a lot of women in the industry, and when you see women go do that job, you know, women can do just about anything that a man can do,” said Mackenzie Brown, a student at BSC.

The Energy and Manufacturing Career Awareness event and job fair has evolved along with the technological advances businesses have made.

“We have been doing this for the energy industry for about eight plus years, and manufacturing is a new sector for us and so this is the first year that we’ve incorporated manufacturing into our event and we’re very excited,” said Alicia Uhde, the Polytechnic Program Outreach Director at Bismarck State College.

The job fairs held at BSC are open to their students and the public. With all the jobs available in North Dakota, recruiters say getting out and meeting with companies is a great starting point to finding the right career path.

The meet and greet with students hosted more than 25 companies, and the job fair later open to the public hosted over 50.

