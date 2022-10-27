Border Strike Force Combats Crime

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several North Dakota law enforcement agencies working together seized more than 50 pounds of drugs and other illegal items in a weeklong border strike force joint operation back in August.

Law enforcement seized cars, illegal firearms, recovered a stolen vehicle and more than $26,000 USD. Along with the drugs seized was a little over 7.5 pounds of fentanyl. According to law enforcement, that’s enough fentanyl to kill every North Dakotan twice over and then some. The coordinated efforts of law enforcement were a part of a wider effort to combat international crime, particularly over the U.S. borders.

