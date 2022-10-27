2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face charges of child neglect and abuse.(Ashland Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday.

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers were called to a motel Oct. 15 for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old.

“Upon arrival, the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. “APD officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on the scene.”

The toddler was taken to the hospital and died Oct. 20.

No other details were released in this case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Bismarck motel attack
Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Three Division Proposal
Three-division proposal meets 60% membership support threshold to be presented to the NDHSAA

Latest News

Nikki Blowers
Bismarck woman shares her story of human trafficking, hopes to help others
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's memoir.
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone testifies during a congressional...
Man who dragged officer into mob in Capitol attack gets over 7 years in prison
Dollar General
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond