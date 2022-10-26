Williston man sentenced to three years for dealing fentanyl in August

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty for planning to sell fentanyl.

51-year-old Matthew Cunningham was charged with conspiracy to deliver and possession of a controlled substance after officers say they found about 49 pills in his truck during a drug deal. He was sentenced to three years in prison with three years probation.

Austin Urie, another man who was involved in the deal, was charged with possession. He did not show up to his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

