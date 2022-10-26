Williston man sentenced to three years for dealing fentanyl in August

Matthew Cunningham
Matthew Cunningham(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty for planning to sell fentanyl.

51-year-old Matthew Cunningham was charged with conspiracy to deliver and possession of a controlled substance after officers say they found about 49 pills in his truck during a drug deal. He was sentenced to three years in prison with three years probation.

Austin Urie, another man who was involved in the deal, was charged with possession. He did not show up to his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion

Latest News

hiring in small communities
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BPS superintendent announces retirement
Bismarck Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
Former North Dakota tribal official pleads guilty to bribery