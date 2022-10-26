Welcome to The Range: Williston’s newest business brings golf and shooting simulators

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Winter weather has arrived in Williston, meaning that many outdoor activities have come to an end. One new business, however, looks to keep recreational fun going inside.

Located inside the Harvest Hills building, The Range gives people a chance to master their swings.

“I think if we keep coming here, keep playing everything, I think eventually our golf game will get better,” said Bobby Rae, Williston.

Through the use of simulators, people are able to either hit the range or play thousands of different courses including Medora’s Bully Pulpit.

“The system seems very accurate. I’m very excited to come back. I think it will be a great place to spend some time with friends and family, especially to kill some time on those long winter days where we are all too cold,” said Jeremy Thomas, Williston.

If golf isn’t your thing, The Range also has shooting simulators, allowing you to play several games or practice your aim through clay shooting. The Range allows you to bring in your own firearm to practice with.

“You use your own shotgun with a laser and trigger assembly. You can train with your own gun for birds and clays,” said Jeremy Stahowiak, co-owner.

The Range has an hourly rate that covers up to six people. Rental clubs or guns will also be available for an additional price.

Stahowiak and co-owner Eli Black said they plan on starting both golf and shooting leagues sometime next month.

