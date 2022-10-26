Voters to decide control of Congress

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The midterm elections are approaching. Historically, the President’s party loses seats in the midterm elections. Since 1934, the president’s party gained seats in the Senate six times, and in the House only three times. So, what does that mean, heading into Election Day? Frankly, a positive outlook for Republicans.

As Americans head to the polls, they’ll be deciding control of Congress, and Republicans are optimistic about their chances.

“The House will go Republican, and I think it’ll go pretty big, and the Senate’s gonna - and I think we’re going to be in the majority in the Senate as well,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.

Right now, Democrats hold slim majorities in both houses of Congress. Since FDR, the President’s party has averaged losses of 28 House seats and four in the Senate every midterm election. So, if historical trends are correct, then Kevin Cramer’s predictions could come true. So, the question is, what will Republicans do if they take back Congress?

“Our first three oversight hearings should be fentanyl, fentanyl, fentanyl. We should make this very uncomfortable for anybody to go back home and say why aren’t you doing something to secure the border?” said Representative Kelly Armstrong.

The other big issue Republicans want to focus on: energy.

But their concerns also lie beyond the border.

“I think one of the biggest benefits of Republicans winning back the House is the farm bill will be about agriculture and not climate,” said Armstrong.

Still, even if Republicans win both houses of Congress, there will be a Democrat with veto power in the White House.

“We’re still going to have Joe Biden as President for two years, the Senate is still the most deliberative body in the entire world, the shift maybe changes a couple leverage points, but for the most part, we still need to work together to get to the right solutions,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.

It’s by no means a foregone conclusion Republicans will win control of either or both houses of Congress. Since Joe Biden has taken office, he’s appointed more federal judges in his first two years than any president since JFK, and Democrats have passed several major pieces of legislation. And it’s possible those accomplishments will help Democrats in the midterms.

“I will never apologize for helping working Americans and middle-class people as they recover from the pandemic. Especially not the same Republicans who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut in the last Administration, mainly benefitting the wealthiest Americans and the largest corporations,” said Biden.

The election is November 8.

Nationally, races in key swing states could determine control of the Senate. The ones in the national spotlight are in Pennsylvania, between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman, and Georgia, between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.

