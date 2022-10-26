Trinity Health Foundation invests in AED units for Surrey first responders

Surrey Fire Department
Surrey Fire Department(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Trinity Health Foundation recently funded the purchase of two AED machines for the Surrey Fire Protection District, following a football player’s near-death experience on the field.

Divide County football player Ole Svangstu went into cardiac arrest while jogging back to a huddle during a game in Surrey in September.

His life was saved... thanks to the use of an AED machine that a Trinity sports medicine doctor happened to bring to the game.

After the incident... the Surrey Fire Protection District decided that they needed to enhance their equipment, adding two new AED machines of their own.

The foundation answered Surrey’s call for support, funding the purchase of the two machines totaling just over 3,400 dollars.

“Having the AEDs on the trucks and what-not will actually give us a jump on being able to help patients and what not when there’s an emergency in town. I don’t think a lot of people realize how critical that one piece of equipment really, truly is,” said Surrey Fire Protection District Chief Jordan Mauro.

After being defibrillated, Ole was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

Mauro says that with the funding secured... they’ll now work on ordering the pair of AED units.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

BPS superintendent announces retirement
Bismarck Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
Measure 1 gathering
Opponents of Measure 1 gather at the Capitol
Halloween safety tips
Tricks for a safe Halloween
DHS students training
DHS student athletes train in class with Sanford Power