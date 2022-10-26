Trinity Health Foundation invests in AED units for Surrey first responders

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Trinity Health Foundation recently funded the purchase of two AED machines for the Surrey Fire Protection District, following a football player’s near-death experience on the field.

Divide County football player Ole Svangstu went into cardiac arrest while jogging back to a huddle during a game in Surrey in September.

His life was saved... thanks to the use of an AED machine that a Trinity sports medicine doctor happened to bring to the game.

After the incident... the Surrey Fire Protection District decided that they needed to enhance their equipment, adding two new AED machines of their own.

The foundation answered Surrey’s call for support, funding the purchase of the two machines totaling just over 3,400 dollars.

“Having the AEDs on the trucks and what-not will actually give us a jump on being able to help patients and what not when there’s an emergency in town. I don’t think a lot of people realize how critical that one piece of equipment really, truly is,” said Surrey Fire Protection District Chief Jordan Mauro.

After being defibrillated, Ole was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

Mauro says that with the funding secured... they’ll now work on ordering the pair of AED units.

