Tricks for a safe Halloween

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department provides some helpful tips to keep Halloween this year both safe and enjoyable for your children.

Have your child carry a flashlight and attach reflective tape to costumes to make them more visible to drivers as it gets darker.

Removing masks before crossing the street can make it easier to watch out for drivers or other safety hazards.

Plan your route ahead of time and travel on streets that are well-lit.

Have children carry their cell phones on them with location sharing app set up and activated.

Inspect all candy. Throw away any candy that is unwrapped, has a torn wrapper, or is not in the original wrapper. If unsure, throw it away.

Halloween is always more fun when it is safe. Happy trick or treating!

