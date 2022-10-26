Three-division proposal meets 60% membership support threshold to be presented to the NDHSAA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The three-class system for high school basketball in North Dakota is being proposed again. This time, it’s gaining serious momentum.

A survey was conducted with member schools in February of 2022, and more than 85% of responses were in support. After overwhelming support from the survey, a focus group made up of a representative from each region put together a proposal. That proposal was finalized earlier this month.

After finalizing the proposal and sharing it with member schools on October 4th, the focus group needed to receive letters of support from at least 60% of member schools before November 1st. Josh Johnson, a representative of the focus group, announced today that they’ve reached that threshold.

With having received the 75th letter of support, the proposal can now be presented to the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) board, on or before November 14th, 2022. 77 total member programs have submitted letters of support.

The system will add a new middle class in high school basketball. Each class will be based on total student enrollment of the member school. It would be broken down as follows:

Class AA – Enrollment of 575+ students

Class A (new class) – Enrollment of 180-574 students

Class B – Enrollment below 180 students

The focus group will drop off the proposal, including all letters of support, to the Activities Association on November 1. They will then request to present the proposal to the board.

If accepted by the NDHSAA on or before November 14, the three-class system will be implemented in the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.