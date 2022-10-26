Sports Spotlight - Lincon Wiseman

Lincon Wiseman
Lincon Wiseman(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re game-planning against the Mandan football team, your defensive coordinator is going to have a hard time containing Mandan’s weapons. Number-21 has to be high on the list and that puts Lincon Wiseman in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Todd Sheldon, Mandan Head Coach, “those first two steps are so explosive.” That’s a good thing for any athlete in any sport but when you’re talking about a running back it’s a huge bonus. Lincon Wiseman is Mandan’s main weapon on the ground.

Sheldon, “He’s not just an athlete on the football field. He’s a leader in the locker room, pre-game. He’s a kid that gets people to rally around him in life in general. He has some natural leadership ability.”

There was a time it looked like Lincon would have to lead from the sideline.

Lincon Wiseman said, “I got a buckle fracture in my left wrist right after halftime of the Minot game.”

It turns out the injury was not as bad a first feared.

Wiseman, “It was going to be like six weeks with a cast, but thankfully I didn’t have to do that. But going from thinking you were going to need surgery to being able to play the next week is a blessing in its own.”

Now he’s playing with a splint and padding on his left wrist and his presence is a blessing to the Braves’ offense and to the guys up front.

Wiseman said, “They do a lot of my job for me. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them. They do a lot of the work getting me into open space.”

Watching his brother play at St. Mary’s helped develop Lincon’s passion for football. He suited up his freshman season with the Saints before returning to his roots in Mandan.

Sheldon said, “He obviously has some special gifts athletically, but he’s also a kid that wants to learn how to play the position better so he’s been a real student of the game. He took a big jump last year in understanding and knowing what’s happening on the field.”

Just in case you didn’t notice, Lincon’s first name is not spelled the conventional way.

Wiseman said, “This month I got Athlete of the Month and they spelled it wrong on their Instagram post earlier. I just saw it before this, so it happens all of the time.”

While it may be difficult to remember to leave out the second L while spelling Lincon, you won’t forget him if it’s your job to try and tackle him.

