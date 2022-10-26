Six people face federal charges linked to teen’s abduction in Wolf Point, MT

Kidnapping charges filed
Kidnapping charges filed(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WOLF POINT, M.T. (KFYR) - Six people are facing federal charges after prosecutors say they kidnapped a minor on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year.

Cheri Granbois, 21; Elmarie Weeks (a.k.a. Elmarie Adams), 21; Kaylee Jackson, 21; LaVanchie Goodbird, 30; and Patti Jo Mail, 23, all of Wolf Point, appeared in court for the first time on Oct. 13. All pleaded not guilty to federal charges of kidnapping a minor, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault resulting in injury to a minor. Dylan Jackson, who faces the same charges, has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors claim on Sept. 15, 2021, in Wolf Point the six intentionally assaulted and kidnapped a 15-year-old. The initial Amber Alert sent out by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office states the teen was dragged into a pickup truck by several people. The alert was canceled on Sept. 16, 2021, after the teen was located.

If convicted of kidnapping, the six face the possibility of life in prison. Trials are scheduled to begin in December.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

