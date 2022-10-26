Search for habitable planets may have narrowed, study says

Scientists have found that M dwarf stars are not able to host nearby planets habitable for life.
Scientists have found that M dwarf stars are not able to host nearby planets habitable for life.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) – The most common type of star in our universe, an M dwarf, would likely not be able to handle nearby planets that could host life.

That’s according to a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

In studying a planet orbiting an M dwarf 66 light-years from Earth, researchers found no indication that the star could hold onto an atmosphere at all.

The finding proved disappointing, since scientists had been hoping the star would be able to host planets with atmospheres, potentially rich with carbon and perfect for the creation of life.

Since carbon molecules are considered the building blocks of life, a planet without them is unlikely to be hospitable to living things.

In a statement, a planetary scientist said the findings “don’t bode well for other types of planets orbiting M dwarfs.”

