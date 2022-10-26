Schatz Crossroads honors longtime employee

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It seems nowadays that just about every business is looking for employees, and it’s rare to see some people stick around for long.

But don’t tell that to Joann Strobel at Schatz Crossroads in Minot.

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant and Travel Center is a staple of Minot. Another staple? Joann Strobel, who’s worked at the truck stop since she was 21.

“It’s like walking into a family, you feel comfortable, everyone knows who you are because your face has been around, they know things about us,” said Strobel, a longtime employee of Schatz Crossroads.

Strobel started on the graveyard shift and worked her way up to restaurant manager, a constant presence that owner and manager Krista Marshall has come to appreciate.

“You know, she’s always been here. She’s always been that bright light. She remembers everything about the customer, and she has a laugh that you just can’t forget,” said Krista Marshall, owner and operations manager.

The great work environment is a big reason why Strobel has stayed around for 30 years, that and the great coworkers she has met along the way, like Sue Vansickle.

“Basically, she gets along with everybody that’s here, and everybody just tries to fall into their role as to what they have to do. We all kind of goof around a little bit, and have a little bit of fun,” said Vansickle, who does prep and bake for the kitchen staff.

At a time when it seems the whole world is short-staffed, management said people like Strobel are what keeps the staff’s spirits high and keeps customers coming back.

“Employees like Joann just are one in a million. I mean, we can hire 100 people, and not have another Joann. Maybe even more than that because she’s been here so long,” said Marshall.

As for the future? Strobel said she doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“I think I’ll last, though I won’t go 30 years next time, I think I’ll go another ten,” said Strobel.

Schatz Crossroads is serving up meals and memories in the Magic City. Like Strobel, Schatz Crossroads has many veteran employees that have stayed around a number of years because of the positive work environment and the good management.

They are still looking for employees though! You can find more information about opportunities on the Schatz Crossroads website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.