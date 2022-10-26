Schatz Crossroads honors longtime employee

Joann Strobel
Joann Strobel(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It seems nowadays that just about every business is looking for employees, and it’s rare to see some people stick around for long.

But don’t tell that to Joann Strobel at Schatz Crossroads in Minot.

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant and Travel Center is a staple of Minot. Another staple? Joann Strobel, who’s worked at the truck stop since she was 21.

“It’s like walking into a family, you feel comfortable, everyone knows who you are because your face has been around, they know things about us,” said Strobel, a longtime employee of Schatz Crossroads.

Strobel started on the graveyard shift and worked her way up to restaurant manager, a constant presence that owner and manager Krista Marshall has come to appreciate.

“You know, she’s always been here. She’s always been that bright light. She remembers everything about the customer, and she has a laugh that you just can’t forget,” said Krista Marshall, owner and operations manager.

The great work environment is a big reason why Strobel has stayed around for 30 years, that and the great coworkers she has met along the way, like Sue Vansickle.

“Basically, she gets along with everybody that’s here, and everybody just tries to fall into their role as to what they have to do. We all kind of goof around a little bit, and have a little bit of fun,” said Vansickle, who does prep and bake for the kitchen staff.

At a time when it seems the whole world is short-staffed, management said people like Strobel are what keeps the staff’s spirits high and keeps customers coming back.

“Employees like Joann just are one in a million. I mean, we can hire 100 people, and not have another Joann. Maybe even more than that because she’s been here so long,” said Marshall.

As for the future? Strobel said she doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“I think I’ll last, though I won’t go 30 years next time, I think I’ll go another ten,” said Strobel.

Schatz Crossroads is serving up meals and memories in the Magic City. Like Strobel, Schatz Crossroads has many veteran employees that have stayed around a number of years because of the positive work environment and the good management.

They are still looking for employees though! You can find more information about opportunities on the Schatz Crossroads website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Voting in ND
Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties
Roscoe Streyle and Scott Burlingame will meet with members of the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at...
Public forum Wednesday night for Minot City Council special election
Bismarck motel attack
Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests
Robert Fuller
Bismarck teacher, coach brings home silver medal from world powerlifting competition