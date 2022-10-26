Rural development loan approved for medical center in Rugby

Medical center in Rugby
Medical center in Rugby(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a loan for a new hospital, clinic, and long-term care facility in Rugby.

The estimated total project cost is $50 million. The medical center applied for the grant through a program under the USDA Rural Development to construct the three new facilities.

“This is more than $55 million to help the heart of American Medical Center in Rugby build a new facility, which is so important for serving that area of central Dakota,” said Senator John Hoeven.

The current medical center was originally built in the 1940s. The last time it was expanded was in 1991.

