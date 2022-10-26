Public forum Wednesday night for Minot City Council special election

Roscoe Streyle and Scott Burlingame will meet with members of the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at...
Roscoe Streyle and Scott Burlingame will meet with members of the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Minot City Council chambers, in a forum hosted by the Minot Area Chamber EDC.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you’re a voter in Minot, you have a chance Wednesday evening to learn more about the two candidates running for an open spot on the city council.

Roscoe Streyle and Scott Burlingame will meet with members of the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Minot City Council chambers.

The two men are running to serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June.

You’ll have a chance to ask them questions, and learn more about their vision for the city.

The event is hosted by the Minot Area Chamber EDC. If you can’t attend in person, the chamber said they will stream the forum on its Facebook page.

There will be a similar forum Thursday evening for the four candidates running for two spots on the Ward County Commission.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Knodel holding up the smallest cookie of the 18' in circumference tree
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
Proposed Fleet Farm location in north Bismarck
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
Derrick Riley accused of stealing from storage lockers
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
Downtown Bismarck
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Joann Strobel
Schatz Crossroads honors longtime employee
Voting in ND
Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties
Bismarck motel attack
Attack at motel in Bismarck leads to multiple arrests
Robert Fuller
Bismarck teacher, coach brings home silver medal from world powerlifting competition