Public forum Wednesday night for Minot City Council special election

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you’re a voter in Minot, you have a chance Wednesday evening to learn more about the two candidates running for an open spot on the city council.

Roscoe Streyle and Scott Burlingame will meet with members of the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Minot City Council chambers.

The two men are running to serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June.

You’ll have a chance to ask them questions, and learn more about their vision for the city.

The event is hosted by the Minot Area Chamber EDC. If you can’t attend in person, the chamber said they will stream the forum on its Facebook page.

There will be a similar forum Thursday evening for the four candidates running for two spots on the Ward County Commission.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.