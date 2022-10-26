Over $2.3 million going to ND schools to transform school bus fleets

By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced $2,370,000 from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will be going to North Dakota School Districts.

This will go to the districts serving the communities of Enderlin, Glen Ullin, and Mapleton.

They say the grants will help school districts buy six electric-powered clean school buses--four in Enderlin and one each to the other districts.

They hope these will help accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around the community.

Officials say more applications are under review, and the agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million available to spend on the project in the coming weeks.

These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

They say EPA is also designing the next rounds of program funding to launch in the coming months, which will include an ambitious grant competition.

Through future rounds of funding, EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in Fiscal Year 2023.

EPA says it is encouraging school districts not selected in the first round of rebates – and those that did not apply this funding cycle – to participate in future rounds.

